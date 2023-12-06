New level of security at Sikeston’s field house
Fans attending this week’s SEMO Conference Tournament games in Sikeston are
experiencing a whole new level of security. In order to get inside the SEMO Conference
Tournament, they will walk through one of two new metal detectors. The school district
paid for them using a safety grant and installed them last week. School Resource
Officer Sgt. Tyler Rowe said keeping students, faculty and visitors safe is their main
priority. The SEMO Conference Tournament continues here all week.