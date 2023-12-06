New level of security at Sikeston’s field house

Fans attending this week’s SEMO Conference Tournament games in Sikeston are

experiencing a whole new level of security. In order to get inside the SEMO Conference

Tournament, they will walk through one of two new metal detectors. The school district

paid for them using a safety grant and installed them last week. School Resource

Officer Sgt. Tyler Rowe said keeping students, faculty and visitors safe is their main

priority. The SEMO Conference Tournament continues here all week.