Menu

New level of security at Sikeston’s field house

Fans attending this week’s SEMO Conference Tournament games in Sikeston are
experiencing a whole new level of security. In order to get inside the SEMO Conference
Tournament, they will walk through one of two new metal detectors. The school district

paid for them using a safety grant and installed them last week. School Resource
Officer Sgt. Tyler Rowe said keeping students, faculty and visitors safe is their main
priority. The SEMO Conference Tournament continues here all week.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts