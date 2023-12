Cape Girardeau County’s only Share the Harvest meat processor, located in

Jackson, Missouri, said he is grateful for the hunters that take part. Robert Lee, an

assistant meat cutter, said 27 deer have been donated, and that comes out to

more than 800 pounds of deer meat. Lee said Jackson’s Frozen Foods will be there

to serve the community as SEMO hunters continue to donate their harvest and

help those in need.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!