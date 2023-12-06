Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning,

December 4. The Jackson County Coroner’s Office identified the two as 19-year-

old Wolfgang W. Gustaveson, of Park Ridge, Ill., and 18-year-old Francis M.

Martinez, of Des Plaines, Ill. They were both attending SIUC and living on campus

in Carbondale. According to a message from SIU Chancellor Austin Lane sent to

the SIU community, they are offering mental health counseling for anyone who

needs it. He said classes in automotive technology are canceled for Monday.

