US Senator Josh Hawley interrogated the FBI Director regarding the alleged targeting of traditionalist Catholics

During the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on Oversight of the Federal

Bureau of Investigation (FBI) today, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

interrogated FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding the agency’s alleged

targeting of traditionalist Catholics. Senator Hawley referenced a report from the

House Judiciary Committee, which unveiled a memo detailing the FBI’s

weaponization against Catholics. He persistently urged Director Wray to take

action and hold the individuals responsible accountable.

