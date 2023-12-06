US Senator Josh Hawley interrogated the FBI Director regarding the alleged targeting of traditionalist Catholics
During the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on Oversight of the Federal
Bureau of Investigation (FBI) today, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
interrogated FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding the agency’s alleged
targeting of traditionalist Catholics. Senator Hawley referenced a report from the
House Judiciary Committee, which unveiled a memo detailing the FBI’s
weaponization against Catholics. He persistently urged Director Wray to take
action and hold the individuals responsible accountable.