VFW Post 3838 at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is hosting a Soup and

Chili Day on Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM. For five dollars, you can enjoy a bowl

of chili or choose from three different soups: chicken noodle, broccoli cheddar, or

hamburger. Additional add-ons, desserts, and takeout options are available for

five dollars per bowl. All proceeds will go towards supporting deployed troops.

