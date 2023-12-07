Chiefs might welcome back an injured linebacker
The Kansas City Chiefs might welcome back injured linebacker Nick Bolton just in
time, as his replacement, Drue Tranquill, and other key players sustained injuries
in the recent loss to the Green Bay Packers. As of Wednesday, Tranquill remained
in the concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday’s game against the
Buffalo Bills. Coach Andy Reid mentioned that Bolton would resume practice, with
a 21-day window open for the team to decide whether to activate him or place
him on season-ending injured reserve.