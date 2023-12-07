Chiefs might welcome back an injured linebacker

The Kansas City Chiefs might welcome back injured linebacker Nick Bolton just in

time, as his replacement, Drue Tranquill, and other key players sustained injuries

in the recent loss to the Green Bay Packers. As of Wednesday, Tranquill remained

in the concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday’s game against the

Buffalo Bills. Coach Andy Reid mentioned that Bolton would resume practice, with

a 21-day window open for the team to decide whether to activate him or place

him on season-ending injured reserve.

