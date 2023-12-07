Eagles No. 3775 will host the annual Christmas party for S.A.L.T. today!
Today, the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 will host the annual Christmas party for
S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Lawmen Together) at 321 N. Spring Ave. S.A.L.T. acts as an
advisory board on senior citizen issues for local law enforcement, including the Cape
Girardeau Police Department, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s office, and the
Jackson Police Department. The event welcomes all seniors and will take place at the
Eagles lodge in Cape Girardeau.