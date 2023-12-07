Eagles No. 3775 will host the annual Christmas party for S.A.L.T. today!

Today, the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 will host the annual Christmas party for

S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Lawmen Together) at 321 N. Spring Ave. S.A.L.T. acts as an

advisory board on senior citizen issues for local law enforcement, including the Cape

Girardeau Police Department, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s office, and the

Jackson Police Department. The event welcomes all seniors and will take place at the

Eagles lodge in Cape Girardeau.

