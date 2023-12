Following a high-speed chase on Interstate 57, law enforcement confiscated over

$250,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop. Dejon D. Wooden, hailing from Los

Angeles, California, was charged with offenses including cannabis trafficking,

possession with intent to deliver cannabis, controlled substance trafficking,

aggravated assault, reckless driving, and speeding. He was subsequently booked

into the Williamson County Jail.

