Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will disburse additional funding

Governor Mike Parson declared on Wednesday that the Missouri Department of

Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will disburse additional funding to enhance the

well-being of pregnant women and bolster post-childbirth care, aiming to

diminish maternal mortality and improve health outcomes. The investment

comprises $4.3 million in fresh funds proposed by Governor Parson and approved

by the Missouri General Assembly. The initiative seeks to elevate the quality and

accessibility of health services for women during pregnancy and postpartum.

