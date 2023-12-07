Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will disburse additional funding
Governor Mike Parson declared on Wednesday that the Missouri Department of
Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will disburse additional funding to enhance the
well-being of pregnant women and bolster post-childbirth care, aiming to
diminish maternal mortality and improve health outcomes. The investment
comprises $4.3 million in fresh funds proposed by Governor Parson and approved
by the Missouri General Assembly. The initiative seeks to elevate the quality and
accessibility of health services for women during pregnancy and postpartum.