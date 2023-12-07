Missouri Highways and TransportationCommission granted two contracts for pavement resurfacing in the Southeast District.
Magruder Paving, LLC secured a $22,436,716 contract for resurfacing on Interstate 55
in Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties. Additionally, Pace Construction Company was
awarded a $2,315,000 contract for resurfacing on Missouri Route 177 from Route J to
the conclusion of state maintenance in Cape Girardeau County.