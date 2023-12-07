Missouri Highways and TransportationCommission granted two contracts for pavement resurfacing in the Southeast District.

In its regular meeting on Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation

Commission granted two contracts for pavement resurfacing in the Southeast District.

Magruder Paving, LLC secured a $22,436,716 contract for resurfacing on Interstate 55

in Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties. Additionally, Pace Construction Company was

awarded a $2,315,000 contract for resurfacing on Missouri Route 177 from Route J to

the conclusion of state maintenance in Cape Girardeau County.

