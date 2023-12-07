Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
This time of year, you can usually count on hearing bells ringing around town. It’s
part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. But this year, there is not as
much jingling happening in Cape Girardeau. The Red Kettle Campaign is the
Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, but they are struggling to find
people who want to ring the bells for a cause. This campaign is a big reason the
Salvation Army is able to give back to the community. “It’s how they are able to
support the community with theirThanksgiving meal, their hot meals that they
serve three days a week, utilities–all those things come from the money they
make this time of year. The goal is to raise $120,000 from the kettles before the
campaign ends on December 23. So far, they’ve raised $20,000. Anyone that
wants to volunteer can contact their local Salvation Army.