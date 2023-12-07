This time of year, you can usually count on hearing bells ringing around town. It’s

part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. But this year, there is not as

much jingling happening in Cape Girardeau. The Red Kettle Campaign is the

Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, but they are struggling to find

people who want to ring the bells for a cause. This campaign is a big reason the

Salvation Army is able to give back to the community. “It’s how they are able to

support the community with theirThanksgiving meal, their hot meals that they

serve three days a week, utilities–all those things come from the money they

make this time of year. The goal is to raise $120,000 from the kettles before the

campaign ends on December 23. So far, they’ve raised $20,000. Anyone that

wants to volunteer can contact their local Salvation Army.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!