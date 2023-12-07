The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested fourteen individuals with outstanding warrants.
burglary and unlawful weapon use, probation violations, and failure to obey court orders. The
Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to those with outstanding warrants in Cape Girardeau County,
stating that arrests may be imminent. The Sheriff’s Office also urged individuals with warrants
to surrender voluntarily. This is part of the office’s ongoing efforts to apprehend individuals
with outstanding warrants.