The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested fourteen individuals with

outstanding warrants. The charges against these individuals include Class B Felonies like

burglary and unlawful weapon use, probation violations, and failure to obey court orders. The

Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to those with outstanding warrants in Cape Girardeau County,

stating that arrests may be imminent. The Sheriff’s Office also urged individuals with warrants

to surrender voluntarily. This is part of the office’s ongoing efforts to apprehend individuals

with outstanding warrants.

