A new ALDI location opened in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday morning,

December 7.The first store location in Jackson will be at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. It

opened to customers for the first time at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.From there, it will be

open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!