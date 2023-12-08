Brian Koenig of Perryville elected to the Missouri Farm Bureau Board of Directors
Brian Koenig, a self-employed farmer and owner of Perryville Pumpkin Farm, was elected to a two-year
term on the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Board of Directors during the organization’s 109th annual
meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks. Representing District 6 in the southeast part of the state, Koenig
succeeds Barry Bean, who completed his eight-year term limit in December 2023. Koenig is presently the
President of the Perry County Farm Bureau and has prior experience on the MOFB Agritourism
Committee and the MOFB State Resolutions Committee.