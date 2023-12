Cape Girardeau City Council members will soon discuss imposing a property tax. The

money raised would be spent on public safety, including police and fire fighter salaries.

But the people of Cape Girardeau aren’t happy. They have no problem with more

money for first responders, just more taxes. Many people think the city could spend the

money they have more wisely and feel they already pay enough taxes.

