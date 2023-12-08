remembering the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor with a wreath ceremony
In commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the
American Legion Post 63 conducted a wreath ceremony. Veterans assembled
downtown at the river wall in Cape Girardeau on the morning of December 7. During the
ceremony, wreaths were solemnly cast into the Mississippi River. This tradition, initiated
by the American Legion post in 2017, serves as a poignant tribute to honor the lives lost
in the historic attack.