remembering the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor with a wreath ceremony

In commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the

American Legion Post 63 conducted a wreath ceremony. Veterans assembled

downtown at the river wall in Cape Girardeau on the morning of December 7. During the

ceremony, wreaths were solemnly cast into the Mississippi River. This tradition, initiated

by the American Legion post in 2017, serves as a poignant tribute to honor the lives lost

in the historic attack.

