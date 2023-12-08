The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has officially partnered with the Southern Missouri

Innovation Network, paving the way for significant educational and job prospects in the Cape Girardeau

region. Innovate SOMO, the mission of the Southern Missouri Innovation Network, aims to unleash the

complete potential of entrepreneurship and innovation, catalyzing transformative changes in

communities across the southernmost 47 counties in Missouri. This initiative encompasses collaboration

with over two dozen partner communities.

