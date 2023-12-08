significant educational and job prospects in the Cape Girardeau region
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has officially partnered with the Southern Missouri
Innovation Network, paving the way for significant educational and job prospects in the Cape Girardeau
region. Innovate SOMO, the mission of the Southern Missouri Innovation Network, aims to unleash the
complete potential of entrepreneurship and innovation, catalyzing transformative changes in
communities across the southernmost 47 counties in Missouri. This initiative encompasses collaboration
with over two dozen partner communities.