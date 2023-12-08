take simple precautions to prevent home fires from holiday decorations
This holiday season, the American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast
Arkansas urges everyone to take simple precautions to prevent home fires from holiday
decorations. Tips include keeping candles away from flammable items, checking holiday
light cords for damage, ensuring artificial trees are fire-resistant, and keeping live trees
fresh and watered. Additionally, it’s crucial to have working and properly installed fire
detectors. Follow these tips for a joyful and safe holiday season.