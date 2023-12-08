This holiday season, the American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast

Arkansas urges everyone to take simple precautions to prevent home fires from holiday

decorations. Tips include keeping candles away from flammable items, checking holiday

light cords for damage, ensuring artificial trees are fire-resistant, and keeping live trees

fresh and watered. Additionally, it’s crucial to have working and properly installed fire

detectors. Follow these tips for a joyful and safe holiday season.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!