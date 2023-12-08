Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in November

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in early

November. Kionte L. Scott, 18, of DeSoto, was arrested on charges of reckless

discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jakobi N. Shered, 20, of

Carbondale, was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful

possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to police,

they identified Scott and Shered as suspects in connection with the shooting.

