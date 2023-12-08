Menu

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in November

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in early
November. Kionte L. Scott, 18, of DeSoto, was arrested on charges of reckless
discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jakobi N. Shered, 20, of
Carbondale, was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful
possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to police,
they identified Scott and Shered as suspects in connection with the shooting.

