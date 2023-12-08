William E Walker III lives on with the creation of a new city park.

William E. Walker III, or Bill to his friends, died at age 65 in December 2022. The

Cape Girardeau resident lives on, however, in the memories of his friends and

soon with the creation of a new city park. Walker donated his family’s 16-acre

property at 85 E. Cape Rock Drive to the City of Cape Girardeau upon his passing.

One condition was that it remains as a park in perpetuity. The Cape Girardeau

City Council approved the creation of Walker Park during their meeting

Monday, Dec. 4. The parks and recreation department will add parking to

where Walker’s driveway used to be, and eventually build a shelter and

hiking trails. They hope to have it ready by summer

