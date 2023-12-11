Menu

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having asexual relationship with a student.

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a
sexual relationship with a student.
The probable cause statements indicate a student who attended Hayti R-II. It was
reported to staff on Friday, December 1 that a minor was having a sexual relationship
with a school employee. The student named Georgetta L. Woods as the alleged
perpetrator.
Staff then reported this information to the Missouri Department of Social Services, Child
Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts