An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having asexual relationship with a student.

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a

sexual relationship with a student.

The probable cause statements indicate a student who attended Hayti R-II. It was

reported to staff on Friday, December 1 that a minor was having a sexual relationship

with a school employee. The student named Georgetta L. Woods as the alleged

perpetrator.

Staff then reported this information to the Missouri Department of Social Services, Child

Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!