An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having asexual relationship with a student.

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a
sexual relationship with a student.
The probable cause statements indicate a student who attended Hayti R-II. It was
reported to staff on Friday, December 1 that a minor was having a sexual relationship
with a school employee. The student named Georgetta L. Woods as the alleged
perpetrator.
Staff then reported this information to the Missouri Department of Social Services, Child
Abuse and Neglect Hotline.