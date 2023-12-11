According to a local non-profit, Cape Girardeau’s homeless population is growing. But

the Mayor says when that groups gives homeless people tents and sleeping bags, it’s

encouraging them to violate city laws.

Now there is a citywide effort to handle what leaders call a public safety issue in city

parks and on public property.

The Park District Director says that his organization is working directly with the Cape

Girardeau Police Department and will focus on park safety, which includes vandalism

and property damage.

