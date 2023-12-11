More than 850 students at Southeast Missouri State University will walk across thestage with their new diplomas next weekend.

More than 850 students at Southeast Missouri State University will walk across the

stage with their new diplomas next weekend.

On December 16, SEMO will celebrate the fall commencement with two ceremonies.

Both will take place at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The first ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. followed by the second ceremony at 2

p.m.

Family and friends who cannot attend the ceremonies in person can view a live stream

of all ceremonies.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!