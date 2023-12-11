The beginning of the month saw several business license applications turned intothe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.
- Thomas Waller applied for an Ultimate Vapor vape store location at 1318 N.
Kingshighway.
- Rhonda Cook of Cape Girardeau and Matthew Hotop of Perryville, Missouri,
applied to start Main Street Antiques, an antique, vintage and new retail store, at
19 N. Main St. They both operate existing businesses in Cape Girardeau: Cook
runs RKay Properties LLC and Hotop runs Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill.
- St. Charles, Missouri, resident Michael Marino applied to open Southwestern
Hearing Centers, which has 30 locations in the St. Louis area, at 2917
Independence St. This business sells and services hearing aids.
- On Dec. 1, Cape Girardeau resident Wanda Walling applied for Wa Wa’s Color
Bowl Salon at 125 S. Broadview St. This salon would work on styling, cutting and
coloring hair, as well as eyelashes and waxing.