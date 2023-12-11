The city of Dexter received almost $30,000 in grant money for Dexter City Lakeupgrades.
upgrades.
The Missouri Department of Conservation and the city recently worked together to bring
restroom facilities and a walkway to the lake through a Land Conservation Partnership
Grant. Officials say that it’s part of an ongoing Community Assistance Program
agreement.
The department says the agreement provided a grant to the city for reimbursement of
costs associated with building and installing an accessible restroom.