The city of Dexter received almost $30,000 in grant money for Dexter City Lakeupgrades.

The city of Dexter received almost $30,000 in grant money for Dexter City Lake

upgrades.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the city recently worked together to bring

restroom facilities and a walkway to the lake through a Land Conservation Partnership

Grant. Officials say that it’s part of an ongoing Community Assistance Program

agreement.

The department says the agreement provided a grant to the city for reimbursement of

costs associated with building and installing an accessible restroom.

