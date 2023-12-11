The Poplar Bluff Fire Department battled a fully involved building fire over the weekend.
THe Chief says the fire happened at 512 Henderson Ave. on December 9.
Fire officials say the building was an old, vacant structure that had no utilities.
When crews arrived, the building was fully ablaze.
No injuries were reported as the fire was extinguished.
T fire is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.