A man from southern Illinois, Tylar D. Lewis, received a 60-year prison sentence

for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated battery of a child

on Friday, December 1. Additionally, he is mandated to register as a sexual

predator for life. The trial, which lasted two weeks and concluded in August,

presented evidence confirming that in January 2018, Lewis bit, burned, and

sexually assaulted an 8-month-old baby.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!