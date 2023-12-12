The St. Louis Cardinals have confirmed their coaching staff for the 2024 season
featuring two new additions alongside 10 returning coaches. Oliver Marmol,
entering his third season as manager, leads the team. The new additions include
former Cardinals pitcher Dean Kiekhefer as assistant pitching coach and Daniel
“DC” MacLea as major league coordinator of technology and systems.
Additionally, Daniel Descalso was announced as the new bench coach in late
November.