A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 12 years on charges related to guns and drugs

A man from Cape Girardeau has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges

related to guns and drugs. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for

the Eastern District of Missouri, 39-year-old Daniel T. Aguilar, a previously

convicted felon, was found in possession of two stolen guns, two other firearms,

and methamphetamine. Aguilar pleaded guilty in September to four felonies,

including possession of stolen firearms, possession with intent to distribute

methamphetamine, and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

