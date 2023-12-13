Blanchard Elementary school students received a lesson in the spirit of giving

Elementary school students in the Heartland received a lesson in the spirit of

giving this holiday season at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The Holiday

Store, a tradition for more than 20 years, is open, where first-grade teacher

Scarlet Winans explained that students earn gifts through good behavior. Rather

than keeping the gifts for themselves, they choose to give them to someone else

during Holiday Store Week.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!