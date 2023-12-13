Blanchard Elementary school students received a lesson in the spirit of giving
Elementary school students in the Heartland received a lesson in the spirit of
giving this holiday season at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The Holiday
Store, a tradition for more than 20 years, is open, where first-grade teacher
Scarlet Winans explained that students earn gifts through good behavior. Rather
than keeping the gifts for themselves, they choose to give them to someone else
during Holiday Store Week.