Nona Nan Chapman was transported back in time as she watched the Cape Central Junior High Jazz Band perform at her nursing home, Chateau Girardeau, last night. At 82, they are wonderful memories. She was really encouraged by this group, to learn that they were in junior high that their whole future is ahead of them. The band also made stops at the Missouri Veteran’s Home and Newbridge Retirement Community on Tuesday.

