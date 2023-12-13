Cape Girardeau County commissioners updated on EOC projects

During their regular meeting Monday, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners

received updates on the county’s jail, courthouse and emergency operations

center (EOC) projects. “(For) the jail, the structural steel is going up. The

foundation work on the main part is probably 90-95% complete,” Associate

Commissioner Paul Koeper told his fellow officials. He said work on heating,

ventilation, air conditioning and electrical work was the current focus for the 1908

courthouse project.

