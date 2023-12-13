Cape Girardeau County commissioners updated on EOC projects
During their regular meeting Monday, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners
received updates on the county’s jail, courthouse and emergency operations
center (EOC) projects. “(For) the jail, the structural steel is going up. The
foundation work on the main part is probably 90-95% complete,” Associate
Commissioner Paul Koeper told his fellow officials. He said work on heating,
ventilation, air conditioning and electrical work was the current focus for the 1908
courthouse project.