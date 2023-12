Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) indicates

that during the late antlerless portion of firearms deer season from Dec. 2-10,

deer hunters harvested 18,904 deer. The top harvest counties were Callaway with

565 deer, Pike with 513, and Lincoln with 385. In comparison, last year’s antlerless

portion harvest total was 16,241.

