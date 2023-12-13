Southeast Regional Manager for the Division of Regional Engagement has been designated to the Delta Regional Authority.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has disclosed that

Lesley Rone, Southeast Regional Manager for the Division of Regional

Engagement, has been designated by Governor Parson as Missouri’s

representative to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA). Originating in 2000, the DRA

serves as a collaborative platform for Federal-State cooperation to foster

economic development in the lower Mississippi River and Alabama Black Belt

regions.

