Southeast Regional Manager for the Division of Regional Engagement has been designated to the Delta Regional Authority.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has disclosed that
Lesley Rone, Southeast Regional Manager for the Division of Regional
Engagement, has been designated by Governor Parson as Missouri’s
representative to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA). Originating in 2000, the DRA
serves as a collaborative platform for Federal-State cooperation to foster
economic development in the lower Mississippi River and Alabama Black Belt
regions.