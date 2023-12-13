The Board of Trustees for the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System will divest investments in China.

The Board of Trustees for the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System

(MOSERS) voted 9-2 on Tuesday to divest the pension fund’s investments in China.

Treasurer Malek expressed his hope that this decision by the MOSERS Board of

Trustees would encourage the Missouri General Assembly to consider further measures

next year to prevent public funds from being invested in China. Malek expressed

gratitude that a majority of his fellow MOSERS Trustees have acknowledged the risks

and instability associated with investing Missouri’s state retiree pension funds in China.