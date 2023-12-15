Congressman Eric Burlison (MO-07) introduced the Achieving Choice in Education Act
On Thursday, Congressman Eric Burlison (MO-07) introduced the Achieving
Choice in Education Act to expand parental options and incentivize states to
adopt school choice policies. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is presenting the Senate
companion. The Act broadens the definition of “qualified higher education
expense” for 529 savings accounts, permitting their use for tuition, books,
curriculum materials, online resources, tutoring fees, standardized tests, dual
enrollment, and private/home school expenses.