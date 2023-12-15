On Thursday, Congressman Eric Burlison (MO-07) introduced the Achieving

Choice in Education Act to expand parental options and incentivize states to

adopt school choice policies. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is presenting the Senate

companion. The Act broadens the definition of “qualified higher education

expense” for 529 savings accounts, permitting their use for tuition, books,

curriculum materials, online resources, tutoring fees, standardized tests, dual

enrollment, and private/home school expenses.

