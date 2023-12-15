Governor Mike Parson says flood control progress has been made along theMissouri River. Parson and the governors of Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansashave been meeting occasionally since the 2019 flood to talk about MissouriRiver issues. After yesterday’s meeting in Omaha, the governor said theycannot let up on flood control efforts, even though the region is dealingwith drought…
At least 1.2 million acres of Missouri farmland fell victim to flooding in
2019, sparking Parson to convene a statewide flood advisory working
group.