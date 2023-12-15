Menu

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade intends to propose a resolution to reinstate access to abortion

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has revealed intentions to submit a
House Joint Resolution proposing a constitutional amendment in Missouri
to safeguard the right to reproductive freedom. The resolution aims to
reinstate access to abortion and guarantee ongoing availability of
contraceptives for numerous Missourians. This move follows repeated court
defeats of extremist Republicans, such as Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft,
who sought to impede petition signature gathering.

