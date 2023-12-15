House Minority Leader Crystal Quade intends to propose a resolution to reinstate access to abortion

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has revealed intentions to submit a

House Joint Resolution proposing a constitutional amendment in Missouri

to safeguard the right to reproductive freedom. The resolution aims to

reinstate access to abortion and guarantee ongoing availability of

contraceptives for numerous Missourians. This move follows repeated court

defeats of extremist Republicans, such as Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft,

who sought to impede petition signature gathering.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!