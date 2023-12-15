Investigations into poaching have increased at the Missouri Department of Conservation
Conservation. Most recently, two suspects were charged for taking deer
during the off season and the MDC is working diligently to make sure that
all hunters are following the rules. The MDC emphasizes that the rules are
in place for a reason and they need to be followed to prevent harm to the
deer population. The state’s deer population is estimated to be around 1.4
million. Nearly 300,000 deer are harvested annually. According to the MDC,
the term “poaching” covers all wildlife violations, including hunting without
a permit, or with an inappropriate permit.