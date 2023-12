On Wednesday, Missouri unveiled a statewide opioid prescription database

to aid doctors in identifying potential addiction cases. Pharmacists are now

required to report the dispensing of controlled substances, and this data is

compiled into a database accessible to doctors and other pharmacists. The

program, created by a 2021 law, addresses concerns about sensitive

patient data misuse that led to resistance from some lawmakers.

