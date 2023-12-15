The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested thirteen people on

various charges. The arrests were part of ‘Warrant Wednesdays’. No matter what

the warrant is for, deputies from the Fugitive Task Force will make the arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to those with outstanding warrants in Cape

Girardeau County, advising them to turn themselves in as it would help avoid

confrontations and expedite the legal system.