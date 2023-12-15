The inaugural cohort of Southeast Missouri State University’s professional

pilot program is set to graduate, marking the start of their careers in

aviation. Among them is Tyler Lofton from Fenton, Missouri, who will

graduate on Saturday, Dec. 16. Lofton, who transferred as a sophomore,

intends to work with U.S. Aviation, a partner of Southeast, and will serve

as a flight instructor at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. He looks forward

to contributing to the education of the next generation in the aviation

industry.

