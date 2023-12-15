The inaugural cohort of Southeast Missouri State University’s professional pilot program is set to graduate
The inaugural cohort of Southeast Missouri State University’s professional
pilot program is set to graduate, marking the start of their careers in
aviation. Among them is Tyler Lofton from Fenton, Missouri, who will
graduate on Saturday, Dec. 16. Lofton, who transferred as a sophomore,
intends to work with U.S. Aviation, a partner of Southeast, and will serve
as a flight instructor at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. He looks forward
to contributing to the education of the next generation in the aviation
industry.