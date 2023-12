There are some changes coming to turkey hunting for the spring and fall

seasons. The Missouri Department of Conservation announced spring

shooting hours for private land only will be extended from a half-hour

before sunrise to sunset. Shooting hours on public land will remain a

half-hour before sunrise to 1 p.m. These changes will be effective for the

Spring 2024 turkey season.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!