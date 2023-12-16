Menu

Trading Post – December 16

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar – $450 – ph #: 573-282-2268

King-size bed

Vinyl records/Comic books

Aquarium – ph #: 513-5505

Springfield Armory rifle

Smith & Wesson pistol

Fender American Standard Telecaster – ph #: 573-334-6543

Bathroom sink/Commode – $75/both – ph #: 573-576-0030

Buying:  Stainless steel commercial pots & pans – ph #: 573-450-5075

2 female Alaskan Malamute pups

Pecans – $2/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490

Antique sewing machine – $35 – ph #: 573-270-9582

