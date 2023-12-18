A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison

Officials say 40 year old Jeremiah Twiggs of Cape Girardeau has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. This

follows his guilty plea to the offense of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a

firearm. Court documents say that officers were dispatched to the bar “Hot Shots” in

Cape Girardeau last March. This was in response to a report of multiple shots being fired inside

the bar. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject identified as Larry McIntyre lying on

the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!