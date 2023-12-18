A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison
Officials say 40 year old Jeremiah Twiggs of Cape Girardeau has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. This
follows his guilty plea to the offense of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a
firearm. Court documents say that officers were dispatched to the bar “Hot Shots” in
Cape Girardeau last March. This was in response to a report of multiple shots being fired inside
the bar. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject identified as Larry McIntyre lying on
the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.