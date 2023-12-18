A Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash

early Sunday morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on

December 17, which is around a mile west of Poplar Bluff. Highway patrol

officials say Michael Lady was travelling eastbound on County Road 448

when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway before striking a

tree. Lady was taken by Air Evac to St. Bernards Medical Center in

Jonesboro, Arkansas for serious injuries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!