A Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash
early Sunday morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on
December 17, which is around a mile west of Poplar Bluff. Highway patrol
officials say Michael Lady was travelling eastbound on County Road 448
when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway before striking a
tree. Lady was taken by Air Evac to St. Bernards Medical Center in
Jonesboro, Arkansas for serious injuries.