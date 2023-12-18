More than 850 students at Southeast Missouri State University walked

across the stage with their new diplomas this weekend.

SEMO celebrated the fall commencement with two ceremonies over the

weekend. Both were held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The first ceremony took place at 10 a.m. A second ceremony was followed

at 2 p.m.

Family and friends who could not attend the ceremonies in person could

view a livestream of all ceremonies.

