Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of South Ellis

Street on Thursday, December 14 around 9pm.

Police say officers found evidence of shots fired, including a home hit by

gunfire.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!