The 4th annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash is coming back to the

Show Me Center in January. The event is a competition between some of

the top names in barbecue in the area. Some of these competitions are

peoples’ choice, and price of admission gets enters folks to taste food and

cast their vote. Judging ends at 5 p.m. Awards will follow. While a large

focus is the wide selection of delicious barbecue there will also be plenty

of other activities to enjoy, including games, live music, and cooking

classes.

