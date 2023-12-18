The 4th annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash is coming back
The 4th annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash is coming back to the
Show Me Center in January. The event is a competition between some of
the top names in barbecue in the area. Some of these competitions are
peoples’ choice, and price of admission gets enters folks to taste food and
cast their vote. Judging ends at 5 p.m. Awards will follow. While a large
focus is the wide selection of delicious barbecue there will also be plenty
of other activities to enjoy, including games, live music, and cooking
classes.