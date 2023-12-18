The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors appointed Alicia Scott to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors appointed
Alicia Scott, instructor in sport management, as a University representative
to the Show Me Center Board of Managers over the weekend.
Scott will serve a three year-term ending December 1, 2026. She replaces
Eric Redinger, director of Recreation Services, whose term on the Board
expired December 1. The agreement between the Cape Girardeau and
SEMO calls for both the City Council and the Board of Governors to each
appoint three members.