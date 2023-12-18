The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors appointed Alicia Scott to the Show Me Center Board of Managers

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors appointed

Alicia Scott, instructor in sport management, as a University representative

to the Show Me Center Board of Managers over the weekend.

Scott will serve a three year-term ending December 1, 2026. She replaces

Eric Redinger, director of Recreation Services, whose term on the Board

expired December 1. The agreement between the Cape Girardeau and

SEMO calls for both the City Council and the Board of Governors to each

appoint three members.